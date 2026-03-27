"Hannah Montana" Proves Cultural Staying Power With Massive Views, Product Tie-Ins, and Music Streams After Debut of 20th Anniversary Special

The special is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

From Starbucks Drinks, more music, and 6.3 million views on Hulu and Disney+, Hannah Montana has proved her status as a cultural icon even 20 years later.

What's Happening:

This week's celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana has proved that two decades later, she still owns the spotlight as a cultural icon.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special drove 6.3 million views on Disney+ and Hulu after only three days of streaming. This celebration drove a nearly 1000% increase in viewing of the entire Hannah Montana catalog this past week. This means that fans have streamed more than half a billion hours globally on Disney+ to date of the classic show.

The 20th anniversary celebration extended into pop culture with user generated content, events, and products. Even Starbucks got in on the fun with a secret Popstar Refresher, and Airbnb joined in opening the doors to Hannah Montana's Malibu beach house. Partnerships celebrating the anniversary extended to over 250 other brands and counting.

The new song, "Younger You," specifically for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is also out streaming on major music streaming platforms as of today, March 27. Additionally, streams on Spotify of Hanna Montana songs have increased with the release of the new special. “This is the Life,” the first song Miley Cyrus ever performed as Hannah Montana, saw an impressive 747% boost in streams on March 24, the day that the special dropped on Disney+ and Hulu, according to Spotify data. “Best of Both Worlds,” which Cyrus performed in the special alongside “This is the Life,” also saw a 607% lift, while “Wherever I Go” saw a 537% uptick and “Ordinary Girl” got a 430% boost.

A Special Special: