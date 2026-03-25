"Younger You" from the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" Hits Streaming Platforms This Friday
This song and the special are a gift from Miley to younger you.
A new song written especially for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is coming to streaming services this Friday.
What's Happening:
- This past Tuesday, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special dropped on Disney+, bringing an hour of reminiscing, nostalgia and joy to Hannah Montana fans the world over.
- During the special, Miley Cyrus took to the stage to perform some of her most iconic songs from her time as Hannah Montana, including:
- "The Best of Both Worlds"
- "This is the Life"
- "The Climb"
- The special concludes with a new original song by Cyrus called "Younger You."
- Now, fans can take the celebration even further with the arrival of "Younger You" on streaming services this Friday, as revealed in a thankful post from Miley herself.
- The song is already available to watch by itself on Disney Music's YouTube.
- There is talk that re-recorded versions of the aforementioned Hannah Montana songs will also make it to streaming services, but that has not been officially revealed at this time.
More Ways to Celebrate 20 Years of Hannah Montana:
- After watching the special, be sure to check out Maxon's review, which also includes content from the special's premiere at the El Capitan Theatre – including some words from Miley herself!
- Miley also paid homage to her original Disney Channel Wand ID by making a new one... and yes, she's still got it!
- Dress for the occasion with some new Hannah Montana 20th tees, available exclusively at Disney Store.
- You can even head to Starbucks for a unique “Secret Pop Star Refresher” inspired by Hannah Montana.
- The Grove in Los Angeles hosted a two-day-only Hannah Montana x Maybelline pop-up – which drew some truly massive crowds.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now