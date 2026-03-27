Official "Paradise" Season 2 Soundtrack Now Available for Streaming
Remember all those major moments in the series - in musical form!
The scores and music from the second season of the hit series, Paradise, are now available to stream on most major music platforms.
What's Happening:
- Fans of the hit Hulu series, Paradise, can now enjoy the official soundtrack of the second season of the series now streaming on most major music streaming platforms.
- Paradise: Season 2 (Original Soundtrack) features 22 tracks from composer Siddhartha Khosla, all from the sophomore season of the acclaimed series starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, and more.
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- In the new season, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins.
- Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans star in Paradise, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers appearing in recurring guest star roles.
- Season 2 of Paradise premiered last month, and is still dropping new episodes weekly on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Track Listing:
- A New Paradise
- The President
- Annie
- The Day
- New Roommates
- Mayday
- Grounded Boat
- Starting to See
- Meetings
- Bloody Fingers
- Resilience
- Our Children's Burdens
- Start by Surviving
- Gary
- Alex
- New Hope
- Extended Curfew
- Greatness Ends
- Partners
- Terms
- New Horizons
- Exodus
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