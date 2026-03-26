Hawaiian Honeymoon Horror: "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores a Twisted Love Tale That Left Hawaiian Hikers Shocked

"IMPACT x Nightline – Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a shocking attack on a trail in Hawaii and the twisted story behind a picture-perfect marriage gone wrong.

What's Happening:

  • A seemingly perfect marriage between an anesthesiologist and a nuclear engineer falls apart after a violent incident on a scenic Hawaii trail.
  • IMPACT x Nightline explores the case after hikers find the wife bloodied, sparking an investigation and attempted murder trial that raises more questions than answers.
  • With conflicting accounts, the case hinges on whether it was a jealous attack or a confrontation that turned violent, as the truth behind the unraveling marriage is examined.
  • The episode features an exclusive interview with Dr. Jonathan Waters, former chief of Anesthesia Services at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital, who says he was a mentor during the husband’s residency at UPMC.
  • Other interviews featured in the episode include:
    • Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
    • Ana Garcia, host, True Crime News podcast
    • Cynthia Yip, journalist
    • Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor
    • Nancy Grace, host, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
    • Elizabeth Millner, host, Inside the Crime podcast
    • Annie Elise, host, Serialously Podcast
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now