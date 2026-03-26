Hawaiian Honeymoon Horror: "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores a Twisted Love Tale That Left Hawaiian Hikers Shocked
"IMPACT x Nightline – Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a shocking attack on a trail in Hawaii and the twisted story behind a picture-perfect marriage gone wrong.
What's Happening:
- A seemingly perfect marriage between an anesthesiologist and a nuclear engineer falls apart after a violent incident on a scenic Hawaii trail.
- IMPACT x Nightline explores the case after hikers find the wife bloodied, sparking an investigation and attempted murder trial that raises more questions than answers.
- With conflicting accounts, the case hinges on whether it was a jealous attack or a confrontation that turned violent, as the truth behind the unraveling marriage is examined.
- The episode features an exclusive interview with Dr. Jonathan Waters, former chief of Anesthesia Services at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital, who says he was a mentor during the husband’s residency at UPMC.
- Other interviews featured in the episode include:
- Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
- Ana Garcia, host, True Crime News podcast
- Cynthia Yip, journalist
- Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor
- Nancy Grace, host, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
- Elizabeth Millner, host, Inside the Crime podcast
- Annie Elise, host, Serialously Podcast
- IMPACT x Nightline – Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Himesh Patel will be joining Danielle Deadwyler in Ryan Coogler's reboot pilot of The X-Files for Hulu.
- Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried, will be available to stream on Hulu next week.
- Meagan Good and Durrell "Tank" Babbs have joined the cast of the fourth season of Hulu's Reasonable Doubt.
- A new Hulu Original documentary will follow Welsh singer Duffy, who shares her harrowing story of being kidnapped and abused.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now