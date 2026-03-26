Hawaiian Honeymoon Horror: "IMPACT x Nightline" Explores a Twisted Love Tale That Left Hawaiian Hikers Shocked

"IMPACT x Nightline – Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores a shocking attack on a trail in Hawaii and the twisted story behind a picture-perfect marriage gone wrong.

What's Happening:

A seemingly perfect marriage between an anesthesiologist and a nuclear engineer falls apart after a violent incident on a scenic Hawaii trail.

IMPACT x Nightline explores the case after hikers find the wife bloodied, sparking an investigation and attempted murder trial that raises more questions than answers.

With conflicting accounts, the case hinges on whether it was a jealous attack or a confrontation that turned violent, as the truth behind the unraveling marriage is examined.

The episode features an exclusive interview with Dr. Jonathan Waters, former chief of Anesthesia Services at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital, who says he was a mentor during the husband’s residency at UPMC.

Other interviews featured in the episode include: Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst Ana Garcia, host, True Crime News podcast Cynthia Yip, journalist Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View and former federal prosecutor Nancy Grace, host, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace Elizabeth Millner, host, Inside the Crime podcast Annie Elise, host, Serialously Podcast

IMPACT x Nightline – Edge of Death: Three Ways to Kill is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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