Utopia at Home: "The Testament of Ann Lee" Sets Imminent Hulu Release Date

The film has had critics singing their praises.

Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried, will be available to stream from home beginning next week.

What's Happening:

Get ready to witness the fervor and resilience of a true legend from home when The Testament of Ann Lee begins streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 31 .

The Testament of Ann Lee Hulu Disney+ March 31 Based on a true legend, The Testament of Ann Lee depicts the story of the founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers.

Amanda Seyfried stars as the Shaker’s revered, irrepressible leader who preaches gender and social equality. With reimagined Shaker hymns, the film captures Lee’s ecstasy and agony in her quest to build a utopia.

Fastvold happened upon Shaker hymns which led her to resurrect the story of Ann Lee, a figure so strong yet surprisingly unsung as a “wild feminist religious leader in late 1700s America.”

The film also stars Thomasin Mckenzie, Lewis Pullman, and Stacy Martin.

The Testament of Ann Lee is also available to purchase digitally, with plenty of bonus content – check out Alex's review of that release.

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