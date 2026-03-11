Digital Review: "The Testament of Ann Lee" Is a Spellbinding, Handcrafted Miracle of Cinema

Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee wowed critics and audiences last winter, earning an 87% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the height of awards season, the film comes home to digital retailers — including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home — carrying Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations and Amanda Seyfried's most devastating performance in years.

Based on a true legend, The Testament of Ann Lee follows Ann Lee (Amanda Seyfried), the irrepressible founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers, as she leads her followers from England to the American colonies in pursuit of a utopia built on gender equality and communal faith. With reimagined Shaker hymns woven throughout, the film traces both the ecstasy of Lee's vision and the agony of its costs — her charisma and conviction tested at every turn by a world resistant to what she preaches. The ensemble includes Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Stacy Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, and Christopher Abbott.

Writer-director Mona Fastvold's richly cinematic portrait of Ann Lee, the firebrand founder of the Shakers, arrives on digital with a 21-minute making-of featurette in tow. Fastvold structures The Testament of Ann Lee not as a conventional biopic but as something closer to a spiritual document — a series of intensely rendered episodes that accumulate into a portrait of charisma, sacrifice, and communal transformation. The Shaker hymns, reimagined for the film, function less as musical-theater spectacle than as prayer made visible. This is bold storytelling from a filmmaker operating at the height of her powers. The Testament of Ann Lee is not a film that asks to be liked. It asks to be felt.

Bonus Feature

The Testament of Ann Lee: A Special Look (21:40) - Join filmmakers and cast members - including director/co-writer Mona Fastvold and actor Amanda Seyfried - for a behind-the-scenes look at making this original film about compassion, empathy, community and one woman’s charismatic leadership in founding the Shaker movement. Learn details about the research, set design, cinematography, choreography, music and costume design that create the film’s spellbinding and extraordinary look and feel.

Video

The Testament of Ann Lee was shot on 35mm — Kodak Vision3 250D 5207 for daylight scenes and interiors, Kodak Vision3 500T 5219 for low-light and night sequences — and the digital presentation honors that choice with admirable fidelity. Streaming in 4K on Apple TV, the image is gorgeous: grain is present and organic, never scrubbed or artificially suppressed, and the film's "modern Baroque" visual language — developed by Rexer in conversation with paintings by Caravaggio and the quiet interiors of Vilhelm Hammershøi — is rendered with real depth and texture.

Audio

The film is presented in English Dolby 5.1 in a mix that serves the film's unusual acoustic priorities well. Because live singing was recorded on set, the audio has an immediacy and intimacy that post-dubbed musicals rarely achieve. Seyfried's voice is present and unprocessed. The Shaker hymns, with composer Daniel Blumberg's score, fill the surrounds without overwhelming the delicate spatial texture of individual scenes. The prison-cell sequence, in particular, benefits from the mix's restraint: the room sounds small, the song sounds large, and the effect is quietly devastating.

Final Thoughts

The Testament of Ann Lee is a film that earns every one of its ambitions. The digital presentation is excellent. The 4K image is faithful to the grain and texture of the original capture, the Dolby 5.1 audio preserves the film's extraordinary acoustic intimacy, and the 21-minute making-of featurette is a worthwhile document of a genuinely exceptional production. If you have not seen The Testament of Ann Lee, this is the moment. If you have, it rewards a second viewing — and a close one.

