Stepsisters Steal the Spotlight as Disney Develops New a New Theatrical Twist on "Cinderella"

The new film will tell the classic tale from the perspective of the Ugly Stepsisters – Anastasia and Drizella.
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Cinderella is getting pushed to the side, giving Anastasia and Drizella the chance to shine in Disney's just announced live-action film, Stepsisters.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reported on the announcement of Stepsisters, a new live-action film that focuses on the evil stepsisters who abused Cinderella and got theirs when her foot fit the slipper.
  • The script will be handled by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who previously worked on Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – rewriting a script by Michael Montemayor.
  • Also returning from Rescue Rangers is The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer, who will be directing Stepsisters.
  • Actual development may take a while, as the trio are currently in production on the action comedy Protecting Jared starring Jason Momoa and Samberg for Netflix, which is filming on location in Hawaii.
  • Ali Bell is producing for Party Over Here, and Disney Live Action EVP Jessica Virtue will oversee with creative executive Cady Stark.

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