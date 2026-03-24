Stepsisters Steal the Spotlight as Disney Develops New a New Theatrical Twist on "Cinderella"
The new film will tell the classic tale from the perspective of the Ugly Stepsisters – Anastasia and Drizella.
Cinderella is getting pushed to the side, giving Anastasia and Drizella the chance to shine in Disney's just announced live-action film, Stepsisters.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reported on the announcement of Stepsisters, a new live-action film that focuses on the evil stepsisters who abused Cinderella and got theirs when her foot fit the slipper.
- The script will be handled by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who previously worked on Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – rewriting a script by Michael Montemayor.
- Also returning from Rescue Rangers is The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer, who will be directing Stepsisters.
- Actual development may take a while, as the trio are currently in production on the action comedy Protecting Jared starring Jason Momoa and Samberg for Netflix, which is filming on location in Hawaii.
- Ali Bell is producing for Party Over Here, and Disney Live Action EVP Jessica Virtue will oversee with creative executive Cady Stark.
More Disney Movie News:
- Fans can soon head back to Pandora with both digital media and physical copies of Avatar: Fire and Ash starting later this month.
- Prepare to return to the island of Motunui, as the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Moana has arrived!
- A new set of photos shows (most of) the cast of ZOMBIES 5, the next installment in the hit Disney Channel franchise, all gathered together.
- Disney has locked in a number of release dates for untitled projects, rounding out the decade's calendar with theatrical releases.