"Paradise" Actress Krys Marshall Joins Voice Cast of Pixar's "Toy Story 5"
This truly was a case of manifesting the role!
Krys Marshall, star of Hulu's hit series Paradise, has joined the cast of Toy Story 5 – reuniting her with director Andrew Stanton.
What's Happening:
- Deadline has revealed via an interview with the Krys Marshall that the actress will be appearing in this summer's fifth installment in Pixar's iconic Toy Story franchise.
- Character details are currently scarce, although we do know that Marshall will be voicing a grownup who will have to contend with her child’s newest hobby in a showdown of Toys vs. Tech.
- This casting reunites Marshall with the film's director, Andrew Stanton, who was a frequent director on Apple TV's For All Mankind.
- In modern terms, Marshall slid into Stanton's DMs by shooting him an email when she found out he would be directing the film. "Since I saw you last, I had a kid, and I would just love to be a part of the Toy Story universe.’ And so it was the ultimate try-hard kind of email, like, embarrassingly uncool to just ask for a job, and I didn’t hear anything for nine months, and then seemingly out of the blue, I get an email saying, ‘You have an offer for Toy Story 5.'”
- This marks the Paradise actress' first animated role – although she did do some voiceover work in Black Panther.
More on Toy Story 5:
- The toys are back and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?
- The recently-released trailer teases just how Woody and Buzz reunited following Woody’s decision to leave the gang and start helping lost toys at the end of Toy Story 4.
- Another new clip from the film was revealed during Disney's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where Jessie comes face-to-face with Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), a frog-shaped tablet device belonging to Bonnie. Styled like a playful, kid-friendly iPad, Lilypad represents a modern shift in how children play, and how toys are being left behind.
- Toy Story 5 rides into theaters on June 19, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- As Star Wars prepares to return to the big screen, a new behind the scenes video sees the director and two stars sit down with the true star of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- The Original Soundtrack for 20th Century Studios' new Hulu-exclusive film, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, is now available to stream.
- Disneyland Handcrafted director Leslie Iwerks will be premiering a brand new documentary at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Searchlight Pictures' The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried, will soon be available to stream from home via Hulu.
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