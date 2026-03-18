Newly Shared "Toy Story 5" Clip Shows Jessie Taking on a Tablet Named Lilypad

“I want to talk to you, device!” Pixar’s latest preview teases a modern conflict as toys face off against technology in the highly anticipated sequel.

Pixar has released a brand-new clip from Toy Story 5, giving fans a first look at one of the film’s central conflicts: toys versus technology. And leading the charge? None other than Jessie!

What’s Happening:

In the newly released clip, Jessie comes face-to-face with Lilypad, a frog-shaped tablet device belonging to Bonnie. Styled like a playful, kid-friendly iPad, Lilypad represents a modern shift in how children play, and how toys are being left behind.

Jessie wastes no time making her stance clear. “I want to talk to you, device,” she says, confronting Lilypad after noticing that Bonnie has been spending more time glued to the screen than interacting with her toys, or even making real-world friends.

The moment blends classic Toy Story humor with a more contemporary theme, hinting that the fifth installment will tackle the growing presence of technology in childhood.

While past Toy Story films have explored jealousy, abandonment, and identity, Toy Story 5 appears to be evolving the franchise’s core conflict. Instead of toys competing with each other, they’re now up against something much bigger: screens.

Though Pixar has kept many details under wraps, Toy Story 5 is shaping up to be a fresh yet nostalgic continuation of the beloved series.

Since its debut in 1995, the Toy Story franchise has consistently pushed the boundaries of animation while delivering emotionally resonant stories. With each installment, Pixar has managed to reflect the changing world through the eyes of toys, and this next chapter looks to be no different.

If this clip is any indication, Toy Story 5 is gearing up to deliver both laughs and a thoughtful look at what it means to grow up in a digital age.

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