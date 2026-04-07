"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Starbucks Tie-In Features Adrian Grenier Acknowledging He's Not in the Sequel
Nate might be gone, but the actor who played him still is part of the promo campaign.
Adrian Grenier is not returning in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but he is still part of the movie's promotional campaign via a new Starbucks tie-in ad.
What's Happening:
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is bringing back the four most prominent cast members from the 2006 original -- Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci -- plus supporting players like Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman. But many couldn't help notice one notable cast member who wasn't returning in the form of Adrian Grenier, who played Nate in the original film. But now Grenier is still getting a paycheck tied to the project after all in the form of an amusing cross-promotion with Starbucks.
- In the ad, promoting both the movie and Starbucks' new Energy Refreshers, Grenier plays himself, with the Entourage star bringing up that he "wasn't asked to be part of a certain sequel." The ad has fun with the perception of his character, Nate, as perhaps not being the best boyfriend to Hathaway's Andy, with Grenier saying it's probably best to leave Nate back in 2006... unless they call and want him back after all, that is.
- This is not the first time a Disney-connected sequel has used an actor from the original film for promotion even though they weren't actually in the new movie. Back in 2010, in the lead-up to Tron: Legacy's release, I was at a faux ENCOM event at WonderCon during which both Bruce Boxleitner and Cindy Morgan appeared in-character as Alan Bradley and Lora Baines from 1982's Tron, even though only Boxleitner was back in Legacy.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1.
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