LEGO Debuts “Black Panther” and Razor Crest Exclusives

LEGO has detailed some exclusive new Disney related products on LEGO.com today, coming from the worlds of Star Wars and Black Panther.
What’s Happening:
- The latest addition to the Marvel Universe arrived today, 76215 Black Panther. Fans will capture the spirit of Wakanda with this epic build-and-display model. At 18 in. (46 cm) high, this impressive model is almost life-sized!
- This impressive figure retails for $349.99.
- The biggest ever LEGO model of The Razor Crest is available for VIP early access on Monday, October 3rd and available for all on Friday, October 7th.
- The LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series version of The Razor Crest 75331 starship set for adults makes a magnificent gift for Star Wars connoisseurs or any advanced LEGO builder.
- The set also includes a display stand for the new for October 2022 The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil LEGO Star Wars minifigures, a Grogu LEGO figure in a pram, and a new for October 2022 buildable Blurrg LEGO figure.
- The Razor Crest will retail at $599.99.