LEGO Reveals New Ultimate Collector Series Version of The Razor Crest

A new-for-2022 version of the legendary ship as seen in The Mandalorian, The Razor Crest, is set to debut from LEGO, as an Ultimate Collector Series model.
What’s Happening:
- Imagine life as a galactic bounty hunter as you build and display a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series version of The Razor Crest (75331) starship. Measuring over 28 in. (72 cm) long, it is packed with authentic details that reference memorable Star Wars: The Mandalorian moments. The top of the starship and its huge engines lift off for easy viewing of the detailed interior, and the cockpit is removable for access to the sleeping quarters. It has side hatches and a cargo compartment with a weapons cabinet, a minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber and more, plus a detachable escape pod.
- The set also includes a display stand for the new-for-October-2022 The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil LEGO Star Wars minifigures, a Grogu LEGO figure in a pram, and a new-for-October-2022 buildable Blurrg LEGO figure.
- This collectible LEGO Star Wars set for adults makes a magnificent gift for Star Wars connoisseurs or any advanced LEGO builder.
- The set includes:
- The Mandalorian’s armored transport shuttle allows fans to recall memorable Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes with this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series build-and-display model of The Razor Crest (75331)
- 5 Star Wars characters – The Mandalorian, The Mythrol and Kuiil LEGO® minifigures, a Grogu LEGO figure in a pram, and a buildable Blurrg LEGO figure to fit inside The Razor Crest’s cargo compartment
- Easy-access, detailed interior – Removable engines and cockpit, 2 side hatches and a cargo compartment with space for the Blurrg, a weapons cabinet and LEGO® minifigure-size carbon-freezing chamber
- Detachable escape pod – The escape pod has space inside for a minifigure. Display the LEGO® minifigures and figures on the stand next to the plaque, which shows the vital facts about The Razor Crest
- Treat yourself or give this 6,186-piece set as a birthday present or holiday gift to another Star Wars: The Mandalorian fan, advanced LEGO builder or collector of LEGO Star Wars UCS sets
- Brick-built centerpiece – This Star Wars starship measures over 9 in. (24 cm) high, 28 in. (72 cm) long and 19.5 in. (50 cm) wide
- Illustrated instructions – Step-by-step instructions are included so you can take your time and tackle this complex building challenge with confidence
- From a galaxy far, far away to your home – Collectible LEGO Star Wars sets for adults are designed for people like you who enjoy fun DIY activities to relax in a mindful and creative way
- High quality – LEGO building bricks meet stringent industry standards, ensuring that they connect simply and strongly for robust builds
- Safety assurance – LEGO components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and carefully analyzed to make sure that they comply with strict global safety standards
- According to the official LEGO website, The Ultimate Collector Series version of The Razor Crest will be available on October 7th, 2022.
