Exclusive Merchandise Revealed for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027

New exclusive merchandise for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles has been revealed, giving attendees a first look at what they can snag when the event arrives April 1-4, 2027. Timed to celebrate 50 years of Star Wars, the collection blends nostalgia, fandom, and location-specific flair into a lineup designed to feel just as collectible as it is wearable.

You can only access this merchandise with a ticket to the event. That exclusivity has long been part of Celebration’s appeal, turning each drop into a limited-edition moment for fans who make the trip. This year’s lineup leans heavily into variety. Apparel anchors the collection, with T-shirts, long sleeves, sweatshirts, and spirit jerseys featuring designs inspired by iconic characters, symbols, and moments from across the saga. Whether fans align with the Jedi, the Sith, or somewhere in between. Accessories and collectibles expand the offering even further with hats, patches, stickers, magnets, and posters providing smaller, collectible ways to commemorate the event, perfect for fans looking to take home a piece of the experience without committing to a full wardrobe refresh. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the merchandise for the event:

Apparel

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Unisex Logo T-Shirt - $35

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Womens Logo T-Shirt - $35

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Youth Logo T-Shirt - $30

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Zip Up Logo Hoodie - $60

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Unisex Logo T-Shirt - $35

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Womens Logo T-Shirt - $35

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Youth Logo T-Shirt - $35

Star Wars 50th Anniversary 3/4 Sleeve Raglan - $40

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Flight Jacket - $125

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Polar Fleece Print Jacket - $125

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey - $80

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Football Jersey - $80

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Baseball Jersey - $80

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art T-Shirt - $35

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Spirit Jersey - $80

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Track Suit Jacket - $75

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Track Suit Pants - $65

Endless Star Wars T-Shirt - $35

Tatooine OP T-Shirt - $35

Hollywood Death Star T-Shirt - $35

Hollywood Suns T-Shirt - $35

Accessories

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Logo Ballcap - $35

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Ballcap - $35

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Letter Puff Duffle Bag - $70

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Lanyard - $10

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Hand Fan - $35

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Slouchy Tote Bag - $45

Collectibles

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Logo Acrylic Magnet - $12

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Logo Sticker - $5

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Logo Pin - $15

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Logo Acrylic Magnet - $12

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Logo Patch - $10

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Deluxe LE Pin - $25

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Logo Sticker - $5

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Throw Blanket - $75

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Poster 18"x26" - $10

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Magnet - $12

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles Key Art Deluxe Pin - $25

As with past Celebrations, the merchandise is expected to move quickly once doors open. Limited availability and event-only access mean these items often become sought-after collector pieces long after the convention ends.

Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles takes place April 1-4, 2027, bringing together thousands of fans to celebrate all things Star Wars through panels, exclusive announcements, celebrity appearances, merchandise, and immersive experiences. Held in Los Angeles, the event serves as a major hub for new reveals across films, series, games, and publishing, while giving fans a chance to connect with the creators and global community behind the galaxy far, far away.

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