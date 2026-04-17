Countdown to Star Wars Day 2026 - New Merchandise Collections at Disney Store
Star Wars Day aka "May The 4th Be With You" is on the horizon and like any holiday (or fan-created one in this case), there's merchandise, decorations, and collectibles to celebrate the occasion. Disney Store is counting down to the big day with week releases focusing on planets, factions, and the characters we love from all across the Star Wars universe.
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What's Happening:
- Bring home the best merchandise in the galaxy as you get ready to celebrate Star Wars Day 2026. Whether you need a fun way to express your fandom or are setting your sights on growing your wall of collectibles, Disney Store has something for you.
- As always, there's the Star Wars Day logo collection with dated selections to commemorate the holiday, and this year's assortment features the Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, Grogu, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, and others.
- In addition to the main collection, the other series dropping this month include:
- April 10, 2026: Endor
- April 17, 2026: Stormtroopers
- April 24, 2026: Jerseys
- May 1, 2026: Podracing
April 16, 2026
Bo-Katan Kryze ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2026 Pin – Star Wars Day – Limited Edition
April 10, 2026
Star Wars Endor Collection
Ewoks Endor Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
Ewoks Endor Stainless Steel Starbucks® Travel Tumbler - Star Wars | Disney Store
Endor Baseball Jersey Shirt for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
Ewoks Endor Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars | Disney Store
Ewok Pullover Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store
April 3, 2026
Star Wars Day 2026 – ''May the 4th Be With You'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Star Wars Day 2026 – ''May the 4th Be With You'' T-Shirt for Kids | Disney Store
Star Wars Day 2026 – ''May the 4th Be With You'' Zip Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Din Djarin – Star Wars Day: May The 4th Be With You Baseball Cap for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
Star Wars Day 2026 ''May the 4th Be With You'' Tote Bag | Disney Store
Ahsoka Tano ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2026 Pin – Star Wars Day – Limited Release | Disney Store
Star Wars Day ''May the 4th Be With You'' MagicBand+ – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Disney Store
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!