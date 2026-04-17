Star Wars Stormtrooper Collection Arrives Ahead of May the 4th Holiday

In just a few weeks, Star Wars Day will be here, and Disney Store is getting ready for the holiday with weekly merchandise drops inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Today’s selections are themed to Stormtroopers.

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What’s Happening:

As the excitement for May The 4th Be with You grows, fans can gear up for the holiday with new merchandise from Disney Store.

Among the offerings leading up to Star Wars Day 2026 is the Star Wars Stormtrooper Collection, spotlighting the beloved but also frequently mocked Imperial soldiers.

Whether it’s in the Clone Wars era, the Skywalker saga, or beyond, audiences have been drawn to their unique, uniform look and sleek weapons. This drop includes: Helmets Action Figures Play Sets

Stormtrooper merchandise is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $16.99-$129.99.

Stormtrooper Wind-Up Figure with Sound Effects – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure Set | Disney Store

RC-1138 (Boss) Deluxe Helmet for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Commander Pyre Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars: Resistance | Disney Store

Commander Pyre Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

In addition to the Stormtrooper Collection, Disney Store's other Star Wars Day offerings include:

April 10, 2026: Endor

April 24, 2026: Jerseys

May 1, 2026: Podracing

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

When you Buy 2+ Free Star Wars Luggage Tag with your purchase of any Citizen watch. While supplies last.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$20 Tinker Bell Tote with Any Purchase of $25+

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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