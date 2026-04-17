Star Wars Stormtrooper Collection Arrives Ahead of May the 4th Holiday

This drop includes a Commander Pyre helmet and talking action figure!

In just a few weeks, Star Wars Day will be here, and Disney Store is getting ready for the holiday with weekly merchandise drops inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Today’s selections are themed to Stormtroopers.

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What’s Happening: 

  • As the excitement for May The 4th Be with You grows, fans can gear up for the holiday with new merchandise from Disney Store. 
  • Among the offerings leading up to Star Wars Day 2026 is the Star Wars Stormtrooper Collection, spotlighting the beloved but also frequently mocked Imperial soldiers. 
  • Whether it’s in the Clone Wars era, the Skywalker saga, or beyond, audiences have been drawn to their unique, uniform look and sleek weapons. This drop includes: 
    • Helmets
    • Action Figures
    • Play Sets
  • Stormtrooper merchandise is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $16.99-$129.99.

Stormtrooper Wind-Up Figure with Sound Effects – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

Star Wars Stormtrooper Figure Set | Disney Store

RC-1138 (Boss) Deluxe Helmet for Adults – Star Wars | Disney Store

Commander Pyre Voice-Changing Helmet for Adults – Star Wars: Resistance | Disney Store

Commander Pyre Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | Disney Store

In addition to the Stormtrooper Collection, Disney Store's other Star Wars Day offerings include:

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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