Level99 Officially Set to Open This Summer at Disney Springs

Plus, we have new concept art for the sprawling two-story bar located at the center of Level99.
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Level99, the interactive social gaming venue under construction at Disney Springs, is officially set to open this summer.

What's Happening:

  • In addition to revealing that Level99 will open this summer at Disney Springs West Side, we've also got a brand-new rendering from the venue, specifically of the two-story bar located at the center of the venue.

  • As the location prepares to open up, opening team hiring has begun for 150 entertainment and food and beverage roles.
  • Spanning 45,000 square feet across two levels, this new attraction will feature over 60 interactive challenge rooms and duels, offering a unique blend of physical and mental puzzles designed for groups of 2 to 6 players.
  • Guests will be able to engage in activities ranging from ninja-style obstacle courses to logic-based challenges, all set within artistically themed environments.
  • The venue is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 players simultaneously and includes a two-story bar serving craft cocktails, local brews, and a chef-crafted menu featuring signature Detroit-style pizza.

  • Additional new details about the upcomign Disney Springs location include:
    • Upon opening, this will be the largest Level99 venue, featuring 63 total mini-games and challenges (other locations currently have approximately 50).
    • Central to the Disney Springs location is a striking two-story bar encircled by glowing rings of neon light visible throughout the venue.
    • Known for its larger-than-life and visually stunning artwork, Level99 at Disney Springs will feature the company’s biggest art installations to date with more than 40 original pieces of art.
  • Level99 creator Matthew DuPlessie launched the first escape room style concept in the world in 2004, with the first Level99 location opening in 2021.

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