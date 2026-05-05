V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days Takes Over EPCOT with a Passholder Lounge, Meet & Greet Experience and Exclusive Merchandise

V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days has arrived at EPCOT, not only bringing back the Annual Passholder lounge, but also some other exclusive offerings.

Taking place daily through July 31, V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days gives Annual Passholders unique opportunities to enjoy the season through limited-time experiences and offerings just for them. These include exclusive food and beverage items, special discounts, new Passholder merchandise, and of course, a new magnet. Let's take a look at everything EPCOT has to offer for Passholders!

Annual Passholder Lounge

Restaurant Marrakesh in the Morocco Pavilion has once again been transformed into a Passholder Lounge (open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.). The Passholder Lounge offers complimentary snacks and water, a Passholder button, and an Aladdin-themed photo op.

Here, guests could take an animated Magic Shot with Aladdin’s magic lamp.

Guests receive a new button as they enter, which features the familiar Mickey design, but with sunglasses!

Magic Eye Theater Exclusive Character Meet and Greet

Passholders can make their way over to the Magic Eye Theater for an exclusive meet & greet located within the lobby. We caught Chip and Dale meeting here, appearing in their Walt Disney World 50th anniversary outfits.

Annual Passholder Merchandise

Creations Shop is selling a new line of merchandise exclusively for Passholders, featuring the Annual Passholder logo.

Passholder Adult Tee ($34.99)

Adult Zip-Up Hoodie ($79.99)

Loungefly Crossbody Bag ($65.00)

Adult Baseball Hat ($36.99)

Corkcicle Canteen ($54.99)

Toy Story Passholder Magnet

Just in time for the release of Toy Story 5, Passholders can pick up the latest Passholder magnet featuring Woody and Buzz, also at Creations Shop.

V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days doesn't end there – as Passholders can also pick up an exclusive popcorn bucket, tumbler and Mickey-shaped chocolate cake pop. Passholders can also save 20%-40% off at select table service dining locations.

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