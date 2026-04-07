Dining Discounts Galore and a Toy-riffic Magnet Tease for V.I.Passholder Summer Days at Walt Disney World

We think you'll be able to tell what the new Passholder magnet is quite easily!

Last week, we learned that V.I.Passholder Summer Days would be returning to Walt Disney World this summer. Now, we have details on some exclusive discounts and a tease of the promised magnet.

What's Happening:

The fan-favorite event for many Walt Disney World Annual Passholders is returning once again this summer.

V.I.Passholder Summer Days is coming back to Walt Disney World next month, and will give Annual Passholders unique opportunities to enjoy the season through limited-time experiences and offerings just for them.

These include exclusive food and beverage items, special discounts, new Passholder merchandise, and of course, a new magnet.

Passholders have an extra incentive to visit Monday to Thursday, as they can save anywhere from 20-40% off at select dining locations.

Save 20% at the following restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from May 1 through July 31, 2026: Be Our Guest Restaurant (lunch only) The Crystal Palace (lunch and dinner)

at the following restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from May 1 through July 31, 2026: Save 40% at the following restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from May 1 through July 31, 2026: Biergarten Restaurant (lunch only) Coral Reef Restaurant (dinner only) Garden Grill Restaurant (lunch and dinner) Hollywood & Vine (breakfast, lunch and dinner) Tiffins Restaurant (dinner only) Tusker House Restaurant (lunch and dinner) Boatwright’s Dining Hall (dinner only) Cape May Cafe (dinner only) Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood (dinner) Whispering Canyon Cafe (brunch and dinner)

at the following restaurants—valid Monday to Thursday only from May 1 through July 31, 2026: Be Our Guest Restaurant, The Crystal Palace, Biergarten Restaurant, and Garden Grill Restaurant are new additions to the V.I.Passholder Summer Days dining discount for 2026.

We've also gotten a tease for the next Annual Passholder magnet, which if surely going to feature Toy Story characters, based on the teaser video.

V.I.Passholder Summer Days runs from May 1 through July 31, 2026 at Walt Disney World.

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