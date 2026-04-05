Photos: Huge Collection of Disney Vinyl Decals Now Available at Walt Disney World

From EPCOT and The Muppets, to Disney Channel and Dinosaurs – there's something for every Disney fan!

A huge new collection of vinyl decals has made its debut at Walt Disney World – allowing you to decorate anything you'd like with some of your favorite Disney characters, attractions, and more!

Available throughout Walt Disney World – we spotted these new vinyl decals for sale at the World of Disney in Disney Springs. They retail for $5.99 each, but you can get them for $5 each when you buy three. The stickers cover a wide variety of Disney magic – from the lands of the Magic Kingdom, to Disney Channel series, the Muppets and more. We'll showcase some of our favorites below.

Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland and Tomorrowland each get their own decal.

EPCOT and Figment each get their own decal, alongside another parks character: Orange Bird.

Dinosaur Gertie from Disney's Hollywood Studios continues to get more merchandise representation, alongside the logo for Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Those already missing DINOSAUR will want to get their hands on this Dino Institute decal.

There's plenty of Muppets stickers too, including one for Miss Piggy, Kermit and Sam Eagle.

Finally, we look at some Disney Channel stickers – including the channel's logo, Lizzie McGuire, The Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock and the Wildcats of High School Musical.

More Walt Disney World News:

In celebration of Easter, Walt Disney World has shared an adorable video featuring bunnies exploring miniature versions of some beloved attractions.

Figment lovers are getting a new novelty item – outside of the EPCOT Festival of the Arts – with this new Figment Bubble Wand.

In some absolutely perfect news for Earth Month, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has welcomed three adorable baby piglets.

Jellyrolls, the fan-favorite dueling piano bar from Disney's BoardWalk, has reportedly found a new location and is set to open later this year.