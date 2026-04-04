Photos/Video: Figment Bubble Blower Arrives at EPCOT's Creations Shop

Imagination is a blast (of bubbles)!

The adorable, imagination-stirring new Figment Bubble Blower is now available at EPCOT, see him in action!

What’s Happening:

  • Yesterday, April 3rd, we shared that Disney revealed an incredible new Figment Bubble Blower, and Laughing Place had a chance to check it out!
  • Designed to look like the imaginative purple dragon, the bubbles come from a pot he’s holding, while in his other hand Figment carries a lightbulb filled with creative ideas. 

  • But that’s not all, by squeezing his horns, Figment also squeaks like a rubber duck. 

  • This novelty item has already been spotted at EPCOT, specifically in the Creations Shop, where it’s selling for $44.99.

@laughing_place

One little spark, can blow some bubbles! The #Figment bubble wand has arrived at EPCOT! #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyParks #Disney

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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