Photos/Video: Figment Bubble Blower Arrives at EPCOT's Creations Shop
Imagination is a blast (of bubbles)!
The adorable, imagination-stirring new Figment Bubble Blower is now available at EPCOT, see him in action!
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, April 3rd, we shared that Disney revealed an incredible new Figment Bubble Blower, and Laughing Place had a chance to check it out!
- Designed to look like the imaginative purple dragon, the bubbles come from a pot he’s holding, while in his other hand Figment carries a lightbulb filled with creative ideas.
- But that’s not all, by squeezing his horns, Figment also squeaks like a rubber duck.
- This novelty item has already been spotted at EPCOT, specifically in the Creations Shop, where it’s selling for $44.99.
- For those looking to take a trip aboard Journey Into Imagination with Figment or pick up this adorable new souvenir, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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