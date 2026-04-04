Photos/Video: Figment Bubble Blower Arrives at EPCOT's Creations Shop

The adorable, imagination-stirring new Figment Bubble Blower is now available at EPCOT, see him in action!

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, April 3rd, we shared that Disney revealed an incredible new Figment Bubble Blower, and Laughing Place had a chance to check it out!

Designed to look like the imaginative purple dragon, the bubbles come from a pot he’s holding, while in his other hand Figment carries a lightbulb filled with creative ideas.

But that’s not all, by squeezing his horns, Figment also squeaks like a rubber duck.

This novelty item has already been spotted at EPCOT, specifically in the Creations Shop, where it’s selling for $44.99.

For those looking to take a trip aboard Journey Into Imagination with Figment or pick up this adorable new souvenir, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

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