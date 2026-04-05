Hoppy Easter! Adorable Bunnies Explore a Miniature Version of Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World is honoring Easter in an adorable way this year!
In celebration of Easter, Walt Disney World has shared an adorable video featuring bunnies exploring miniature versions of some beloved attractions.
What's Happening:
- Today is Easter Sunday, and Walt Disney World has honored the holiday by shrinking some iconic sights across the resort down to bunny size!
- In the video, these adorable bunnies explore miniature versions of the Monorail, Expedition Everest, Tower of Terror and "it's a small world."
- All of the tiny details and bunny reactions are on display as the bunnies explore handmade miniature versions of iconic Walt Disney World attractions across Magic Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.
- The bunnies featured in the video hail from Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions, who brought them to visit for the making of the video.
- While they're perfect for spring smiles, rabbits are a long-term commitment, often 10+ years of care, and deserve loving, forever homes.
- Continue your celebration of Easter with a look at some of the festive Easter Eggs on display at various Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Figment lovers are getting a new novelty item – outside of the EPCOT Festival of the Arts – with this new Figment Bubble Wand.
- In some absolutely perfect news for Earth Month, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has welcomed three adorable baby piglets.
- A new Soarin’ Hallmark ornament featuring Mickey Mouse has been teased, soarin' into stores this holiday season!
- Jellyrolls, the fan-favorite dueling piano bar from Disney's BoardWalk, has reportedly found a new location and is set to open later this year.
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