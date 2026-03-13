Photos: Chocolate Easter Eggs Arrive at Walt Disney World Resorts for 2026

Hand-crafted chocolate displays at Disney's Grand Floridian, Contemporary, Yacht Club, and Beach Club bring the spring season to life.

As Easter approaches, some of Walt Disney World's Deluxe Resort lobbies feature sweet-smelling, impressive Easter egg displays, all hand-made by Disney’s talented culinary teams. Each sculpted confection takes the culinary artists over 30 hours to construct.

Come with us and explore these amazing creations:

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Located on the ground level next to Steakhouse 71, this year’s display is entirely inspired by The Muppets. Characters include Miss Piggy, Sweetums, Statler and Waldorf, Swedish Chef, Fozzie the Bear, Beaker, Kermit the Frog, Bunsen Honeydew, Sam the Eagle and Animal.

Disney's Beach Club Resort

Spread across three different areas in the lobby, the Beach Club features ten eggs:

A Disney/Pixar's Toy Story block tower display with Buzz, Woody, and Little Green Men eggs patrolled by green army men.

Bambi rests at the base of this egg, with a painted display of Flower meeting Petunia.

A hollow egg reveals Cinderella Castle, surrounded by bricks and flowers.

This egg is inspired by Cinderella, half pumpkin, half carriage. Jaqcues, Gus, and Mary read from a dress-making book near a glass slipper.

For Lady and the Tramp this egg features a painted display of the iconic spaghetti alley scene.

This display was inspired by Aurora’s dress from Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty and is surrounded by Flora, Fauna, and Merriweather.

Inspired by Pocahontas, this display features Grandmother Willow shaped as an egg, with Meeko holding a smaller egg on a log base.

This egg is shaped like the MuppetVision 3-D building complete with the original clock tower balloon, 3-D glasses, and Statler and Waldorf's cut-out. The inside shows Miss Piggy as Lady Liberty.

This egg is inspired by Up and features a painted picture of Carl's house with 3D modeled balloons and clouds above it.

This egg features a brick-patterned warehouse wall with a hole revealing Toontown from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

Intricate chocolate Easter eggs are now on display throughout the second floor of the main building, as well as in the entryways of the Big Pine Key and The Villas buildings.

A Mulan egg features the warrior in full armor atop her horse, Khan. The back of the egg appears to have exploded open to reveal Mushu and Cri-kee inside.

The Little Mermaid egg features a 3D sculpted fondant Ariel sitting on rocks with Flounder and Sebastian. The egg showcases King Triton’s palace on the front and Ursula’s face on the back,

A Bambi egg features a tree trunk base with a painted forest background with Bambi, Bambi's Mother, Owl, Flower, as well as some possums.

An egg inspired by Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons features an image of Cinderella and Prince Charming, surrounded by tiny princess-inspired wedding cakes featuring Rapunzel’s lanterns, Tiana's lilypads, and Cinderella’s glass slipper. The back depicts a stained glass window overlooking Cinderella Castle and a passing Monorail.

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

Centrally located in the lobby, the Yacht Club features seven highly detailed eggs resting on single white pedestals

A hollow egg showing Hades on his throne above the River Styx.

A Brave egg features Merida and her three bear-cub brothers surrounded by standing stones, with the family tapestry on the back.

A Pirates of the Caribbean egg resembles a raging waterfall at World's End, with the Black Pearl sailing precariously on top. The back features a treasure map.

A Robin Hood egg features Robin Hood and Little John in archery tournament disguises, surrounded by gold coins and a wanted poster.

A Coco egg features the Marigold Bridge and the Land of the Dead, with Miguel posed in front.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame themed display includes the towers surrounding a hollow egg, with Quasimodo on the roof, Esmeralda on the street, and gargoyles looking outward.

This egg is inspired by the finale float of the Festival of Fantasy parade with the egg acting as Mickey's giant hot air balloon.

