Photos: Work Continues on Storybook Circus Tents at Magic Kingdom

Extensive construction walls and colorful scrims have enveloped the classic Storybook Circus tents at Magic Kingdom.

We recently visited Magic Kingdom where Storybook Circus is in the midst of a refurbishment. Big Top Souvenirs is now currently completely enveloped in themed scrims.

These massive covers feature tan, teal, and the classic red and gold vertical stripes, masking the heavy construction and steelwork underneath from the guest sightline.

With the main tents undergoing structural repair and repainting, specifically the area housing the Pete's Silly Sideshow character meet-and-greets, character interactions have been adjusted. Familiar faces like Minnie Magnifique, the Great Goofini, and Daisy Fortuna have been relocated to temporary outdoor spaces around the land while their permanent venue is rebuilt.

More Walt Disney World News