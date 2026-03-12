Photos: New Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Marquee Looms Over Construction Walls

Cool, now do the rest of the land.

Earlier today, we learned when Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will reopen at Walt Disney World, complete with new enhancements, effects, and characters. While the interior of the attraction seems to be getting a full refresh, we've been paying close attention to the exterior of the attraction as well. Over the last few weeks and months, we've seen walls go up around the classic attraction, which originally debuted back in 1998 as the original marquees and signage have been removed.

Now, with today's news, we've noticed a full new sign appear at the attraction. Gone is the old plywood entrance that dated back to Delta Dreamflight at the park, and now we welcome a sleek new marquee with spires that shoot into the the Tomorrowland sky. Its an aesthetic that has been popping up in select parts of Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom - namely the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and former Stitch's Great Escape on what was once called the Avenue of the Planets as you approach the land from Main Street. It's also reminiscent of design choices at Disneyland Park in California that harken back to what the lands once looked like at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom ahead of their 90s transformations, as retro-modern designs continue to grow in popularity.

While the attraction's name might not be fully installed yet, the digital displays for the Stand-By Entrance and Disney's Lightning Lane service are already visible as well.

When the newly enhanced attraction reopens guests can experience the attraction in brand new ride vehicles, with new targets, and most importantly - handheld blasters! The effects have also been enhanced to bring the ride to current Disney standards. For those looking to check out some of the incredible improvements on the attraction, Laughing Place had the chance to preview the upcoming refresh at a media event last summer. More recently, we heard from those involved with the project about what fans can expect from the update. Additionally, it was also revealed that not only will the Disney PhotoPass on-ride photo will be returning, but it will also include - for the first time ever - your score and your rank!

The newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin will debut at the Magic Kingdom on April 8.

