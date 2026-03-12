Disney Horticulture Braves the Cold for the 2026 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival

A sudden freeze and relentless hours couldn't stop the magic as the horticulture team pulled off a breathtaking transformation.

Walt Disney World has offered an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the herculean effort required to bring the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival to life, showcasing how a dedicated team overcame the coldest Florida freeze in 16 years.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has posted a video showing the unprecedented weather challenges facing the the stunning floral displays of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden this year.

Just two weeks before installation, Central Florida experienced its coldest temperatures in 16 years, forcing the team to halt installations and rush delicate topiaries into heated greenhouses to protect the plants.

Crews worked tirelessly through the night using cranes to precisely drop massive topiaries into their beds, careful to position them perfectly for photo-ops with the characters.

The delicate, high-stakes overnight installations had to be executed flawlessly while a runDisney half-marathon weekend unfolded simultaneously in the park.

Cast Members meticulously hand-pinned individual plants to metal frames, maintained optimal greenhouse temperatures, and carefully released delicate butterfly species including Julia's, Zebra Longwings, White Peacocks, and Malachites.

Dedication in the Details

Beyond the heavy machinery, the magic of the festival relies on the intricate, artistic touch of long-time Cast Members.

The video highlights veterans like Sam, who boasts 37 years of service, 30 of which have been dedicated specifically to the art of topiaries.

Installation is only the beginning. The horticulture team meticulously plugs holes, replaces fading blooms, and pinches back begonias to ensure the park looks just as spectacular on the 90th day of the festival as it does on day one.

Sometimes plans change on the fly. When oversized Cosmos flower balls overshadowed the new Figment topiary, the team quickly adjusted the layout to ensure the beloved dragon remained the unmistakable star of the display.

The Science Behind the Seeds

The awe-inspiring beauty of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is a masterclass in modern agronomy and microclimate management.

Disney’s horticulture team battles the erratic Central Florida climate year-round using highly localized weather monitoring and customized soil thermodynamics.

By engineering specific soil compositions and utilizing radiant heat techniques near the root zones of tropical plants, the team creates artificial microclimates that trick delicate flora into thriving outside their natural hardiness zones.

Maintaining these sprawling displays for 90 days without relying heavily on harsh chemicals requires an invisible army.

Disney employs a sophisticated Integrated Pest Management (IPM) system, releasing millions of beneficial insects that naturally control aphid and whitefly populations.

