Save Up to 35% on Late Summer and Early Fall Stays at Walt Disney World
New discounts offer massive savings for general guests and Florida residents at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels.
Walt Disney World has announced a brand-new slate of room discounts to help guests save big on their late summer and early fall vacations!
What’s Happening:
- The magic of late summer and early fall at the Walt Disney World Resort is getting a boost with new room discounts for most arrivals from July 30 to October 3, 2026.
- Save up to 30% for stays of 5 or more consecutive nights, and up to 25% for stays of 1 to 4 consecutive nights at select Deluxe and Deluxe Villa resorts. Moderate and Value resorts offer scaled savings up to 25% and 20%, respectively.
- Florida residents can maximize their savings with up to 35% off for stays of 4 or more consecutive nights, and up to 30% for stays of 1 to 3 consecutive nights.
- The length-of-stay requirement for both offers is a minimum of 1 night and a maximum of 14 nights, and all stays must be consecutive.
- These offers can also be combined with the 2026 Kids Dining Plan Offer.
- Advance reservations are required. Certain room types, such as 3-Bedroom Villas, Moderate & Deluxe Resort Suites, and Polynesian Bungalows, are excluded from the offer.
More Magic Awaits
Beyond the hotel savings, these late summer and early fall dates align perfectly with Walt Disney World's highly anticipated seasonal offerings:
- EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival: Late summer traditionally marks the return of this fan-favorite festival, allowing guests to sip and savor their way around the World Showcase.
- Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party: This discount window overlaps perfectly with Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a separately ticketed after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom.
- The first official Halloween event at Magic Kingdom, known originally as the Halloween Fantasy, took place in 1995 before evolving into the Not-So-Scary party format.
- The event features the iconic Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, famous for the Headless Horseman riding the parade route before the floats arrive.
- Guests of all ages are encouraged to dress up in costumes, a rare exception to Disney's standard park rules for adults.
- The nighttime spectacular, Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, is hosted by Jack Skellington and features state-of-the-art projections, lasers, and fireworks.
