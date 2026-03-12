4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket Offers Deep Summer Savings at Walt Disney World
Experience the full breadth of the resort with a streamlined, date-based ticket starting this May.
Walt Disney World Resort has announced the return of the fan-favorite 4-Park Magic Ticket.
What's Happening:
- The 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket gives a discount for guests looking to visit all four major theme parks between late spring and early autumn.
- Starting at $109 per day (plus tax), the total package begins at $436 for four admissions.
- This ticket includes exactly one admission to each of the four parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- This specific ticket does not require a theme park reservation to enter.
- While you get four days of magic, they must be used within 7 days of your selected start date.
- Use of the ticket is limited to one park per day, and you cannot use it to enter the same park twice (e.g., no trading your Animal Kingdom day for a second Magic Kingdom day).
- This offer is valid for start dates from May 26 to September 26, 2026.
- To secure this rate, select Walt Disney World Resort Tickets Only in the booking path on the official Disney website.
- Note that admission is subject to capacity closures, and like all Disney tickets, these are nonrefundable and nontransferable.
The Summer of New Adventures: What to Do with Your 4-Park Access:
- For those using the 4-Park Magic Ticket starting May 26, 2026, the resort-wide lineup gives each of the four parks a reason to visit.
- Magic Kingdom: The Diamond Horseshoe is transforming into Jessie’s Roundup: A Rip-Roarin’ Revue, a Toy Story-themed stage show. Additionally, the refurbished Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin debuts with all-new handheld blasters and interactive scoring.
- EPCOT: In honor of the U.S. 250th anniversary, Soarin’ Across America launches, replacing the film for a limited time to showcase iconic American landscapes. For the younger crowd, GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall offers a high-energy dance party.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: The legendary Rock 'n' Roller Coaster has officially been reimagined into a Muppets-themed attraction featuring the Electric Mayhem. Meanwhile, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is introducing a new mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: In one of the most anticipated character additions, Bluey and Bingo arrive at the Conservation Station. This Wild World experience includes interactive games and a chance to meet the beloved Australian healers.
- By coupling these new attractions with the 4-Park Magic Ticket, each day allows guests to visit all the new experiences.
