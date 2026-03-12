New Character-Focused World Showcase Apparel Arrives at EPCOT
New apparel features classic characters exploring the global pavilions of World Showcase.
EPCOT has debuted a new collection of t-shirts that place beloved Disney characters directly into the cultural landscapes of the World Showcase pavilions. Each of these shirts retail for $36.99
The Three Caballeros are on the Mexico pavilion t-shirt.
Kenai and Koda are visiting the Canada Pavilion on this t-shirt.
Pinocchio enjoys pizza on the Italy Pavilion t-shirt.
