New Character-Focused World Showcase Apparel Arrives at EPCOT

New apparel features classic characters exploring the global pavilions of World Showcase.

EPCOT has debuted a new collection of t-shirts that place beloved Disney characters directly into the cultural landscapes of the World Showcase pavilions. Each of these shirts retail for $36.99

The Three Caballeros are on the Mexico pavilion t-shirt.

Kenai and Koda are visiting the Canada Pavilion on this t-shirt.

Pinocchio enjoys pizza on the Italy Pavilion t-shirt.

Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
