New Character-Focused World Showcase Apparel Arrives at EPCOT

New apparel features classic characters exploring the global pavilions of World Showcase.

EPCOT has debuted a new collection of t-shirts that place beloved Disney characters directly into the cultural landscapes of the World Showcase pavilions. Each of these shirts retail for $36.99

The Three Caballeros are on the Mexico pavilion t-shirt.

Kenai and Koda are visiting the Canada Pavilion on this t-shirt.

Pinocchio enjoys pizza on the Italy Pavilion t-shirt.

More Walt Disney World News: