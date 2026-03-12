Photos: Work Continues on Exterior of Disney's Yacht Club Resort

One of the favorites of many Walt Disney World guests, Disney's Yacht Club brings the delight of a grand New England-style yacht club (surprise!) to this lakeside hotel near EPCOT. However, refurbishment work continues at the resort and might not be so appealing to the eyes and ears.

Right now, much of the exterior of the hotel's front area and parts of the porte cochère are currently under scaffolds and behind construction walls. Guests visiting and staying at the resort are kindly being asked to use exterior pathways and routes to get to their destination at the hotel. As this work continues, guests staying at the resort utilizing Walt Disney World Bus Transportation are being redirected to a different pickup location closer to the on-site convention center. It was unclear if this practice was going on at the time of our visit, but note that it could happen while you are at the hotel.

When visiting the official Walt Disney World website to book a reservation at Disney's Yacht Club Resort, users are prompted with a notification saying that "Disney's Yacht Club Resort is undergoing visible exterior maintenance through Late 2026, which will impact views from various locations throughout the Resort hotel and, at times, require alternate paths of travel... Guests may see or hear work in the area during daytime hours until the refurbishment is complete."

While not pictured here, the message goes on to reveal that "As part of this work, from mid-January 2026 through Early May, the Admiral leisure pool will be closed for routine maintenance."

Other closures currently underway or coming to the hotel are also featured on the notice, saying "Beginning February 23, 2026, the Crew’s Cup Lounge will close and is expected to reopen in May 2026. Additionally, Yachtsman Steakhouse will temporarily close for a refresh in May 2026 and is expected to reopen by August 2026." In the meantime, guests can also enjoy many of the shared amenities with the hotel's sister resort, Disney's Beach Club Resort, both of which are walking distance (or a trip on the Disney Skyliner) from both EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios.