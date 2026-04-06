Disney's "it's a small world" Collection Sails into Disney Store

There's a lot to love here, but we're especially fond of the Disney Dress Shop dress.

Sometimes you need a reminder that the place we call home is actually a “small world after all!” Disney Store is honoring the beloved attraction with the “it’s a small world collection,” and the latest styles have just arrived online.

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What’s Happening:

Do you need something cute and playful for your summer wardrobe or your favorite living space? Disney Store has just what you’re looking for with the Disney's "it's a small world" Collection.

Dropping today is a charming assortment of fashions and accessories featuring the artwork and iconography of the classic attraction.

This series has a great lineup of items, but the signature piece hails from the Disney Dress Shop. This summer, you can remind yourself, “a smile means friendship to everyone,” while you don a whimsical dress that features a full skirt, side pockets, a square neckline, and puffed sleeves!

''it’s a small world'' Dress for Women | Disney Store

The artwork highlights moments from the ride presented in an animated style. Several children of the world take the spotlight in their traditional costumes, animals like hippos, goats, and tigers appear, along with landmarks, flowers, stars, leaves, and more.

Beyond the dress, there are accessories like pens, Crocs, playsets, and Dolls from the Disney Animator's Collection.

Disney's "it's a small world" Collection will be available at Disney Store on April 6, and prices range from $14.99-$129.99.

Disney Animator's Collection ''it's a small world'' Hawaii Singing Doll – 15'' | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Doll Set – 5 1/2'' – Special Edition | Disney Store

Disney Animator's Collection ''it's a small world'' France Singing Doll – 15'' | Disney Store

Disney Animator's Collection ''it's a small world'' Mexico Singing Doll – 15'' | Disney Store

Disney Animator's Collection ''it's a small world'' Holland Singing Doll – 15'' | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Figure Set | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw and Zip Case | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Journal Set | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Gel Pen Set | Disney Store

''it's a small world'' Notepad Set | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!