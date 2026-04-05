Shore Resort Lifestyle Store Set to Close in the Near Future at Disney Springs

The store first opened alongside the Town Center area of Disney Springs back in 2016.
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Another store will soon be closing at Disney Springs, as Shore is set to close its doors in the near future.

What's Happening:

  • Shore, a resort lifestyle brand located in Town Center at Disney Springs, will soon be closing, per WDW Magic.
  • Employees confirmed to WDW Magic that the Disney Springs location will be closing in the near future, with no specific closing date announced.
  • The only sign that the store is winding down operations is that all items within are on sale at 40% off.

  • Shore has been open at Disney Springs since the Town Center district opened back in 2016 – making it one of the longest-open stores at the Walt Disney World shopping and dining district.
  • According to employees, other Shore locations will remain open and the online store will continue operating.

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