Shore Resort Lifestyle Store Set to Close in the Near Future at Disney Springs
The store first opened alongside the Town Center area of Disney Springs back in 2016.
Another store will soon be closing at Disney Springs, as Shore is set to close its doors in the near future.
What's Happening:
- Shore, a resort lifestyle brand located in Town Center at Disney Springs, will soon be closing, per WDW Magic.
- Employees confirmed to WDW Magic that the Disney Springs location will be closing in the near future, with no specific closing date announced.
- The only sign that the store is winding down operations is that all items within are on sale at 40% off.
- Shore has been open at Disney Springs since the Town Center district opened back in 2016 – making it one of the longest-open stores at the Walt Disney World shopping and dining district.
- According to employees, other Shore locations will remain open and the online store will continue operating.
More Walt Disney World News:
- From EPCOT and The Muppets, to Disney Channel and Dinosaurs – a huge new collection of vinyl decals has made its debut at Walt Disney World!
- In celebration of Easter, Walt Disney World has shared an adorable video featuring bunnies exploring miniature versions of some beloved attractions.
- Figment lovers are getting a new novelty item – outside of the EPCOT Festival of the Arts – with this new Figment Bubble Wand.
- In some absolutely perfect news for Earth Month, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge has welcomed three adorable baby piglets.
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