Disney Vacation Club Members Get One-Day Previews of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin’ Across America
These come after the recently announced AP previews, but before the attraction's official opening on May 26.
Not to feel left out, Disney Vacation Club members will get the chance to preview two reimagined Walt Disney World attractions later this month.
What's Happening:
- After revealing details for Annual Passholder previews to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin' Across America, Disney Vacation Club has given details for previews for their members.
- Members will get what is being touted as "Priority Access" to both attractions on one date each – Soarin' Across America on May 21, 2026 and Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets on May 24, 2026.
- Eligible members with a qualifying Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservation on the event dates are automatically registered for these special experiences. Additional event details will be sent to qualifying members' emails.
- These experiences fall after the AP previews but before both attractions officially open on May 26, 2026.
Soarin' Across The Muppets:
- The new Soarin' Across America film celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States, including natural beauty like the Grand Canyon, as well as iconic city skylines.
- Further specifics are still kept vague at this time, especially regarding each location that we will fly across during our journey. However, we do know there will be incredible sights, a new score, and scents.
- The much-anticipated song list for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
- "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
- "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
- Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Longtime Disney Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment, Dr. Mark Penning, has departed the company and is taking on a new role as director of the North Carolina Zoo.
- Disney Parks have shared a first look at your mission briefing, straight from the Razor Crest, for the updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- After a lengthy refurbishment, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has finally reopened at the Magic Kingdom, complete with some new magic.
- The ambience of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been brought to fans everywhere through a new soundscape video – including audio from the new version of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
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