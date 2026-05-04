Immerse Yourself into Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Through New Soundscape Video
Anybody else want a Fuzzy Tauntaun right about now?
As a way to celebrate Star Wars Day, Disney Parks has brought the ambience of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to fans everywhere through a new soundscape video.
What's Happening:
- Perfect for a May 4th celebration, Disney Parks has shared a new video that will immerse fans into the sounds and music of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- The soundscape features favorites like familiar themes heard in the Black Spire Outpost, and the upbeat tunes spun by DJ R3X at Oga's Cantina.
- As for visuals, we see some lovely stylized CG renditions of familiar Galaxy's Edge locations, including Black Spire Outpost, and animated iteration of DJ R3X himself.
- Buckle in, this soundscape video clocks in at nearly three hours!
- Tracks Include:
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Entrance
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite
- Savi's Workshop
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Radios transmissions from DJ R3X
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Oga's Cantina: DJ R3X
- Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- The forests of Batuu and Black Spire Outpost
- Listen closely, and you might just hear some all‑new music from the newest mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, starring The Mandalorian and Grogu - opening May 22, 2026.
An Updated Favorite:
- The Mandalorian and Grogu will soon be featured in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, perfectly aligned with the release of the film, The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- On the new adventure, guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission - tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.
- The new enhancements were originally announced during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, where it was revealed a new story featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu will be coming to the Galaxy's Edge attraction.
- It was confirmed at SXSW in 2025 that the new version of the attraction will be available at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, something that was assumed but not explicitly stated during the original announcement.
- At the time of the original announcement, Dave Filoni said, “Just imagine it: you’ll be able to fly alongside Mando and Grogu on thrilling, and dangerous, missions."
- The original news came during the Fortnite and Epic Games section of the presentation, because, as Filoni explained, Epic’s Unreal Engine will help bring this new adventure to life.
- The changes to the attraction also arrive day and date with the new Star Wars movie spinning off of the Disney+ series - The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is currently slated to open in theatres May 22nd, 2026.
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