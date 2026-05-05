Longtime Disney VP of Animals Named New Director of North Carolina Zoo
Dr. Mark Penning has bid farewell to Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Dr. Mark Penning, known for his time at Walt Disney World overseeing animal care, conservation, and environmental initiatives, has departed from Disney and taken a new role as director of the North Carolina Zoo.
What's Happening:
- Dr. Mark Penning has been named the new director of the North Carolina Zoo.
- This new position marks the end of Dr. Penning's impressive run at Disney, which he joined in 2012, becoming the Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment for Disney Experiences.
- At Disney, Penning oversaw the animal care and conservation for Disney's Animal Kingdom, Animal Kingdom Lodge, and EPCOT's SeaBase Aquarium, adjacent to The Seas with Nemo and Friends.
- During his time with the company, Penning was known to provide updates about the Walt Disney World wildlife on his social media.
- Along with his long run at Disney, Dr. Penning's resume includes his time as CEO of the South African Association for Marine Biological Research, President of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and serving as a board member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
- Dr. Penning will officially join the North Carolina Zoo this summer.
What They're Saying:
- Governor Josh Stein: “I am excited that Dr. Mark Penning will soon be joining the North Carolina Zoo. His leadership, experience, and vision will enable him to take the North Carolina Zoo, the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, to the next level and enhance the visitor experience. I can’t wait to see what he and the team at the Zoo create.”
- DNCR Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell: “We are thrilled to have Dr. Penning joining us at DNCR and the North Carolina Zoo. He is a world leader in animal care and conservation and truly understands and supports the Zoo’s mission."
- Dr. Mark Penning: “I am very excited to be moving to the beautiful state of North Carolina and joining the fabulous team at the North Carolina Zoo. I have long admired the zoo with its stunningly picturesque setting, modern animal habitats, engaging experiences for visitors, and talented team of zoo professionals. They have created a world-class destination where families can connect with nature and with each other and experience the joy and wonder of being outdoors. It is an honor and a privilege for me to join the team.”
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