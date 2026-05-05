Passholder Preview Dates Revealed for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin’ Across America

Both updated attractions have AP previews on the horizon before their May 26th openings.

The opening days for both Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin’ Across America are arriving soon and now the dates have been set for Annual Passholders to get an early look at the two updated Walt Disney World attractions.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World has revealed the Passholder preview dates for two attractions returning with notable overhauls -- and new names to match -- this summer, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin’ Across America.

Passholder previews for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will take place on May 21, 22 and 23.

AP holders make use of the virtual queue system to grab a slot, which will be available at 7:00am, 11:00am and 3:00pm ET.

To grab a spot for the 7:00am group, you must have a reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios for that day.

If you're entering the virtual queue at 11:00am, a park reservation for any WDW park that day works.

No reservation is required for those joining the 3:00pm virtual queue.

AP holders can only request to join a virtual queue for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster once on any given day.

The virtual queue will not be utilized for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster once the ride is open to the general public, only for these passholder previews.

Soarin’ Across America passholder previews will be available on May 19 and 20.

There will be no virtual queue for Soarin' during the previews. If you're an AP holder, simply join the standby queue for the attraction during EPCOT's regular operating hours.

Beyond the APs

Both Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin’ Across America officially open to the public on May 26.

At EPCOT, you can currently ride Soarin' Around the World until the attraction's brief closure, on May 14, to prep for the new version, set to coincide with this year's 250th birthday celebration (the semiquincentennial) for America.

Changing Soarin' only requires the newest version of the movie (and the appropriate new accompanying motions and scents) to be presented, but Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster of course has been undergoing a much more dramatic physical makeover to its show building in order to change it from the previous version, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, to its new Muppets incarnation.

You can check out our latest photos of the ongoing progress visible outside the building.