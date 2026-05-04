Photos: Even More Scaffolding Removed from Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's Giant Guitar, Revealing More of the New Psychedelic Color Scheme
Just 22 days to go until The Muppets officially take over G-Force Records!
All of the scaffolding and tarps surrounding Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's iconic giant guitar have been removed, giving us our clearest view yet at the new psychedelic color scheme.
What's Happening:
- Last week, the tarps surrounding the giant guitar for the upcoming Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets were removed, giving us our first glimpse at the new color scheme for the iconic guitar.
- Since then, all the scaffolding around the lower part of the guitar has been removed, giving us our clearest view yet at the new color scheme ahead of the reimagined attraction's debut later this month.
- The new look takes inspiration from the classic Electric Mayhem van paint job, and will also include a golden key on the piano motif to pay homage to Dr. Teeth.
- New “Starring The Muppets" signage is also expected to be added to the guitar, while the previously revealed attraction poster will go up nearby on the building.
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder, Cast Member and DVC Member previews.
- The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
- "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
- "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
- The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!
- Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Parks have shared a first look at your mission briefing, straight from the Razor Crest, for the updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- After a lengthy refurbishment, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has finally reopened at the Magic Kingdom, complete with some new magic.
- The ambience of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been brought to fans everywhere through a new soundscape video – including audio from the new version of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, 15 educators from across the U.S. were honored with a special experience at Walt Disney World.
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