15 Educators Honored at Walt Disney World Resort During National Teacher Appreciation Week

The teachers were selected from thousands of entries.

In celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, 15 educators from across the U.S. were honored with a special experience at Walt Disney World Resort, highlighting their impact and innovation in the classroom.

What’s Happening:

Fifteen educators from across the U.S. were honored during National Teacher Appreciation Week at Walt Disney World Resort.

Teachers were selected from thousands of entries in the 2026 Disney Teachers Sweepstakes.

Winners received a four-day, three-night stay and participated in educational workshops across multiple areas.

Serving as honorary grand marshals in a parade at Magic Kingdom Park, the teachers marched down Main Street, U.S.A. as a part of the celebration.

A part of the Abbott Elementary Teachers Celebration and Disney Imagination Campus, the weekend included theme park experiences, workshops, and sessions led by Disney leaders.

The event celebrated educators’ impact while inspiring new ideas to bring back to their classrooms.

General Motors partnered with DonorsChoose to provide $150,000 in STEAM grants for educators.

Take a peak at the teachers as they paraded down Main Street, U.S.A. below!

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