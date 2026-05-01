Photos: A Last Look at Big Thunder Mountain Before it Reopens, Construction Update on Piston Peak

We are just two days away from the reopening of Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom! Take one last look at the construction ahead of the ride’s anticipated reopening.

What’s Happening:

Back in January of 2025, Big Thunder Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed for an extensive refurbishment.

Including track replacement, massive work on the theming, and the addition of new magic, fans have been waiting nearly 16 months to return for a ride on the aptly dubbed “wildest ride in the wildness.”

Set to reopen on May 3rd, Big Thunder Mountain returns with a lower 38" height requirement, 2 inches shorter than the previous 40" requirement!

On a May 1st trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place took one last look at the area ahead of its reopening this weekend.

As the attraction prepares to reopen, only a temporary planter has been placed in front of the entrance.

There’s also a strange new planter in the middle of the pathway, which looks nice and we hope guests don’t immediately begin walking through it once the attraction opens.

From the old Fastpass distribution area, you can get a good look at how fresh the attraction looks!

The rockwork looks bright and vibrant and the inside of the queue and attraction are bound to also look absolutely spectacular.

We also caught a look at one of the new trains cresting the second lift.

As Big Thunder reopens, this will be the first time the attraction has operated since the closure of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island.

We also took the opportunity to check out the current construction on the upcoming Piston Peak expansion to Frontierland.

Concrete for the upcoming Cars experience has already begun rising for the ground, which you can see looking across from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure towards Haunted Mansion.

Looking back towards the future Villains Land expansion, you can see just how vast this expansion of Magic Kingdom really is!

Once it all opens, Magic Kingdom will feature several new park-exclusive experiences that will surely become guest favorites.

For those looking to head out on the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” at Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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