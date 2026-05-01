Sweet Treats Take Over EPCOT with New Desserts Across the Park

From royal dessert plates to Mickey-shaped favorites, EPCOT is serving up a global lineup of indulgent bites.

Since EPCOT is all about the future, the future is looking seriously sweet! Innovation isn’t just found in the attractions, it’s showing up on the dessert menu, too.

What’s Happening:

Across the park, new and returning treats are turning heads and satisfying sweet cravings, offering guests a chance to snack their way around the world with indulgent flair.

The Royal Chef’s Dessert Plate at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is definitely a standout in this new lineup of desserts. This newly introduced offering leans into the restaurant’s regal atmosphere, presenting a curated selection of desserts fit for royalty with Ariel themed cake pops and miniature Belle dome cakes. This shareable experience is a perfect finale to the venue’s character dining experience.

Over in the United Kingdom pavilion, Rose & Crown Dining Room is serving up a fresh take on a classic with its new Eton Mess. This traditional British dessert combines strawberries, whipped cream, and meringue for a light yet satisfying treat that balances sweetness with texture. It’s joined by a playful addition for younger guests: a Chocolate Caterpillar Cake featured on the kids’ menu, adding a bit of whimsy to the lineup.

Meanwhile, comfort desserts continue to shine at Garden Grill Restaurant, where guests can enjoy favorites like a nostalgic Dirt Cup and a classic Strawberry Shortcake. These offerings bring a familiar, home-style sweetness that complements the restaurant’s cozy, farm-inspired setting.

For those on the go, Sunshine Seasons delivers a fan-favorite that’s as photogenic as it is delicious: the Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll. Soft, warm, and perfectly glazed, it’s a must-have snack for guests looking for a quick sugar fix between attractions.

Together, these desserts showcase EPCOT’s ability to blend global inspiration with playful Disney touches. Whether you’re indulging in something elegant or just plain fun, the park’s evolving food scene continues to prove that the future of flavor is already here… and it’s delicious!

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