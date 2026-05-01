"Toy Story" Annual Passholder Magnet Now Available as V.I.Passholder Days Launch at Walt Disney World
This one might be better saved for the fridge than on the car.
One of the most anticipated Annual Passholder Magnets is now available at Walt Disney World for V.I.Passholder Days.
What's Happening:
- The newest Annual Passholder magnet is now available at EPCOT as part of V.I.Passholder days, and will be available through July 31 (while supplies last).
- Celebrating their return to the big screen on June 19 in Toy Story 5, the new magnet features Woody and Buzz Lightyear in a stylized look that goes with the rest of the AP magnets.
- Annual Passholders can swing by the Creations Shop in World Celebration during regular park hours to pick up the magnet, and then check out the Toy Story-themed topiary at the park's main entrance as part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival until June 1.
The Fifth Installment:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
- As part of the build up to that, we're in the midst of Roundup Reveal Week, with plenty of merchandise (and in this case, automobile) collaborations being revealed ahead of the new film. Be sure to check out all the big drops at our Toy Story 5 landing.
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