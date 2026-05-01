The Cute Baby Animal Arrivals of Earth Month 2026 at Walt Disney World
Mostly backstage now, you can soon see the wittle babies on their respective savannas later this summer.
Walt Disney World is shining a spotlight on a number of new baby animals that have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge over the last few weeks that made up Earth Month.
What's Happening:
- As April (Earth Month) ends, Walt Disney World is shining a spotlight on a number of new and cute baby animals that have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Earlier in April, a female Masai giraffe calf was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom, weighing 120 pounds and standing nearly six feet tall.
- Her mom and mother have been bonding and settling in, but her arrival is a big moment for Masai giraffes - an endangered species with an estimated 30,000 remaining worldwide.
- While the calf is spending time with her mother, Willow, backstage now, guests will soon be able to spot her on Kilimanjaro Safaris at the park later this summer.
- Over at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, a new nyala calf named Parker is settling in. Nyala calves are born with white stripes and spots that help them blend into tall grass, but as he grows Parker will develop a darker coat and the iconic spiral horns that make males of this species so distinctive.
- A number of Red River Hog Piglets are starting to explore their savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge. Mason, Cooper, and Phillip are already full of personality but stick close to their mom, Clementine, as they explore their new home.
- Mabel, the first Ankole calf born at Walt Disney World in more than 20 years, is thriving. Mabel is small now, but will one day grow the striking horns that make Ankole cattle so unforgettable.
- Most of the youngsters are backstage bonding and getting round-the-clock care, but will soon be more frequently spotted on the savannas at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- To see them for yourselves, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs!
Conservation Fun(d):
- The milestones reached in April come as part of the commitment to conservation through the Disney Conservation Fund.
- Founded on Earth Day back in 1995, the fund was created to help conserve nature and connect people to the environment, primarily functioning by giving grants to nonprofit conservation organizations, rather than doing all of the projects on their own.
- The fund supports a wide range of environmental efforts, including wildlife protection, habitat restoration, community-based conservation, environmental education, and disaster response for animals.
- Since its founding in 1995, Disney has invested over $130 million in conservation efforts, supporting over 600 nonprofits, and protecting over 1,000 species.
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