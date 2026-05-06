A Rockin' Poster Debut: More Changes Revealed Outside Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets as Previews Draw Near
We will soon once again Rock Around the Shop!
Another day, another update on the transformation of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios, which has seen its poster and more signage installed.
What's Happening:
- The Aerosmith poster that previously hung on the facade of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster has been replaced with a similar poster featuring the Electric Mayhem and some of the other Muppets that will feature in this zany new adventure.
- This is the same poster that was revealed when the attraction was first announced back in November 2024.
- Earlier this week, the scaffolding and tarps surrounding the attraction's iconic guitar were completely removed, giving us our clearest view yet at the new psychedelic color scheme.
- Over at the attraction's exit, we have confirmation that the exit gift shop will still be called Rock Around the Shop, as its received new Electric Mayhem-style signage with a very flower power design.
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially set to open on May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, proceeded by Annual Passholder and DVC Member previews.
- The much-anticipated song list for the attraction was recently announced, featuring such hits as:
- "Song 2" – The Electric Mayhem
- "Born To Be Wild" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Camilla the Chicken
- "Love Rollercoaster" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson & Questlove
- "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Def Leppard
- "Walking on Sunshine" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kelly Clarkson
- The queue for the attraction will also feature celebrity cameos from the likes of Awkwafina, John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Yvette Nicole Brown, “Weird Al” Yankovic and more!
- Check out our recent post covering the announcements for more on what to expect with the reimagined attraction.
More Walt Disney World News:
- V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days has arrived at EPCOT, not only bringing back the Annual Passholder lounge, but also some other exclusive offerings.
- Longtime Disney Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment, Dr. Mark Penning, has departed the company and is taking on a new role as director of the North Carolina Zoo.
- Disney Parks have shared a first look at your mission briefing, straight from the Razor Crest, for the updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
- After a lengthy refurbishment, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has finally reopened at the Magic Kingdom, complete with some new magic.
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