Photos: More Walls Come Down as "Animation" Sign is Installed in The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard

The reimagined area of Disney's Hollywood Studios will debut on May 26 – with The Magic of Disney Animation opening later this summer.

More construction walls have been removed in what is soon to be The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Plus, signage has been installed under the new Sorcerer's Hat.

What's Happening:

After construction walls first came down last week in part of the former Animation Courtyard, more have been removed this week. The area is in the middle of a transformation into a new area inspired by Disney Studio lot in Burbank, California.

A gap in the walls now allows for easy access to The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, meaning guests no longer have to walk around and down the staircase near Walt Disney Presents.

The newly installed "ANIMATION" sign underneath the new Sorcerer's Hat helps further solidify the area's new Disney Studio lot theme.

The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard will debut on Tuesday, May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios with the opening of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live.

That will be followed later this summer by the much-anticipated return of The Magic of Disney Animation.

Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio, while an Audio-Animatronic Olaf will host "Olaf Draws!" – a new Animation Academy-type show featuring lessons from acclaimed Disney animators.

The new area already features a new Sorcerer Hat, inspired by the one that sits atop the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank.

Hand prints from some beloved animated Disney characters will be found in the courtyard near the entrance of The Magic of Disney Animation.

More Walt Disney World News:

The attraction poster and more signage has been unveiled outside Rock 'n Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

Details on Annual Passholder and Disney Vacation Club previews for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets and Soarin' Across America have been revealed.

V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days has arrived at EPCOT, not only bringing back the Annual Passholder lounge, but also some other exclusive offerings.

Longtime Disney Vice President of Animals, Science and Environment, Dr. Mark Penning, has departed the company and is taking on a new role as director of the North Carolina Zoo.