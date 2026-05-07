New Adventures Await! Adventures by Disney Announces One Reimagined and Two New Itineraries

Adventures by Disney is expanding its 2027 guided vacation offerings with new international itineraries and enhanced cultural experiences across Europe and Asia.

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney is expanding its guided land adventures in Europe and Asia beginning in 2027.

New itineraries will include trips to Thailand and Croatia & Slovenia.

The Italy: Sicily & Amalfi Coast itinerary is being reimagined with new activities and experiences.

Guests will visit multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites and participate in activities like pasta making and limoncello tastings.

The adventures are designed to immerse travelers in local traditions, landmarks, and cultural experiences.

Disney Adventure Guides will manage transportation, accommodations, and exclusive experiences throughout each trip.

Special activities for children, called “Junior Adventurers,” will be included for younger travelers.

All three offerings will be available as family excursions or adults-only getaways.

Thailand

On this new 10-day Thailand itinerary, travelers visit ancient temples, major cities, and quieter landscapes. The trip focuses on the country’s history, traditions, and food, with cultural activities designed to give a more direct, local perspective beyond standard tours.

Highlights

Visiting the Grand Palace in Bangkok and the ruins of Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and former capital of Siam.

Taking a private boat through Bangkok’s canals to see everyday life along the waterways.

Heading to Chiang Mai for cooking classes, tea garden visits, and a closer look at Thai food traditions.

Exploring Phang Nga Bay by boat, including its lagoons and limestone cliffs.

Seeing Asian elephants from a canopy walkway at a Phuket sanctuary while learning about conservation and care.

Croatia & Slovenia

This new eight-day itinerary covers coastal scenery, clear waters, and small towns across Croatia and Slovenia. Travelers get a look at the region’s history, local food, and everyday culture, along with time in both villages and natural areas across the two neighboring countries.

Highlights

Touring Ljubljana Castle with guides and performers highlighting Slovenia’s history.

Taking a traditional pletna boat across Lake Bled to visit the island church.

Hiking to Velika Planina, an alpine settlement still used by herders.

Boating around the Elaphiti Islands, with time to swim and relax on the beaches.

Kayaking along Dubrovnik’s old walls and visiting nearby Lokrum Island.

Italy: Sicily & Amalfi Coast (Reimagined)

This updated eight-day Italy: Sicily & Amalfi Coast itinerary builds on a popular trip with added stops and experiences. It combines Sicily’s history and cultural sites with the coastal towns of the Amalfi Coast, including time for food-focused activities, visits to historic ruins, and exploring seaside villages at a more relaxed pace.

Highlights

Exploring Mount Etna with guided walks through lava fields and tubes.

Visiting the ancient Greek Theater (Teatro Greco) with views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna.

Learning about Sicilian puppetry through a private show and workshop at a local theater.

Touring Herculaneum, a preserved Roman town buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Taking part in hands-on activities like making pasta in Gragnano and a ceramics workshop in Vietri sul Mare.

Public bookings for the 2027 trips open on May 15, 2026.

More information and the full 2027 trip lineup will be available on the Adventures by Disney website.

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