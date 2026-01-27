Celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day by Booking with Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions

Disney is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day with a look at some of the exciting trips you can book with Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions.

Today is National Plan for Vacation Day and the Disney Parks Blog is showcasing itineraries that travelers can experience this year from Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions. We'll highlight some of the itineraries available, but if you want more information and want to book any of these for yourself, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.

Adventures by Disney

Italy: Rome, Tuscany & Venice

Experience world-class service as Adventure Guides handle every detail – from transportation and accommodations to special activities for “Junior Adventurers.” Visit Italy’s iconic landmarks with immersive, family‑friendly experiences.

Stroll the Colosseum, marvel at Renaissance masterpieces in Florence, roll up your sleeves for pasta‑making at a Tuscan farm and glide along the canals on a private gondola ride in Venice.

Trip Highlight: A privately guided tour before opening hours of the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel – a rare, crowd‑free look at Michelangelo’s masterpiece.

South Africa

Experience the magic of the wild up close as you set out on an unforgettable adventure across South Africa .

Learn about the unique culture and rich history of this beautiful country before encountering elephants, lions and rhinos during daytime and evening safaris. You’ll even get a chance to visit the charming African penguins at Boulders Beach in Cape Town.

Trip Highlight: Spotting the “Big Five” on a private safari drive in Kapama Game Reserve, guided by local wildlife experts.

Disneyland Resort and Southern California

Discover the origins of Walt Disney’s first theme park and uncover its rich history with exclusive, behind-the-scenes experiences at Disneyland as well as private tours of The Walt Disney Studios, The Walt Disney Archives Reading Room and Walt Disney Imagineering, where Disney’s creativity and tradition truly shine.

Trip Highlight: Enjoying an exclusive visit to Walt Disney’s private apartment above the Main Street Firehouse – a rarely seen piece of Disney history.

Arizona & Utah

Explore the awe-inspiring landscapes of the south rim of the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Monument Valley and Arches National Park, with guided hikes and immersive storytelling.

Trip Highlight: Experiencing a Navajo-guided tour of Monument Valley, including a traditional Navajo cookout dinner and storytelling under the stars.

National Geographic Expeditions

Exploring Galápagos

Sail through the Galápagos Islands with expert naturalists, encountering charismatic sea lions, playful penguins and marine iguanas in one of the world’s most pristine ecosystems.

Trip Highlight: Meeting conservationists and learning about rare giant tortoises during a private visit to the Charles Darwin Research Station.

Human History: Northern Spain & Southwest France

Step back in time as you explore prehistoric caves, medieval villages and UNESCO World Heritage sites, guided by archaeologists and historians.

Trip Highlight: Seeing the most complete recreation of the original Lascaux cave system with a National Geographic expert and learning about Paleolithic art.

Voyage to Antarctica

Journey to the ends of the earth to witness penguin colonies, dramatic icebergs and expansive wilderness, all while participating in hands-on science and conservation activities.

Trip Highlight: Capturing the perfect photo of towering icebergs, seals, blue eyed shags and penguins aboard a Zodiac through remote islands rarely visited by travelers.

Iconic Japan

Immerse yourself in the traditions and modern marvels of Japan on this enriching adventure.

Wander through the serene gardens and temples of Kyoto, experience the vibrant energy of Tokyo and learn the art of sushi making from local chefs.

Trip Highlight: A guided visit to Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari Shrine, with its iconic red torii gates, followed by a traditional tea ceremony led by a local expert.