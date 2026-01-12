Disney Cruises Lead to Whole New Journeys with Special New Offer for Adventures by Disney Vacations
The offer is exclusive to guests who have voyaged aboard Disney Cruise Line recently
Recent Disney Cruise Line guests can enjoy special savings on their next vacation if its with Adventures by Disney with a special new offer.
What’s Happening:
- Recent Disney Cruise Line Guests can save on an Adventures by Disney vacation with a special new offer just for them.
- Guests can save on an Adventures by Disney vacation, as long as they book within 45 days of returning from their most recent Disney Cruise Line sailing and discover a different kind of Disney vacation.
- Savings include:
- $350 off per person on all available River Cruises and Group Land departures (excluding Escapes)
- $150 off per person on all available Escapes
- Trips must be booked between January 10, 2026 and January 8, 2027 and within 45 days of returning from a Disney Cruise Line vacation. Whichever is sooner.
- Adventures by Disney are guided group vacations that take guests beyond theme parks to see the world with Disney-level service, storytelling, and logistics all handled for them.
- These trips combine immersive cultural experiences, expert local insights, and stress-free travel for families and adults alike.
- Adventures by Disney offers Land Adventures, Escapes, River & Small Ship Adventures, and even Adult-Exclusive options designed for travelers who are 18 and up.
- These vacations are largely all-inclusive as well, with the costs covering accommodations, meals, transportation within the itinerary, activities, transfers, experiences and more - plus you Disney Adventure guide.
- Disney Cruise Line vacations combine the fun and ease of cruising with Disney’s trademark storytelling, service, characters, and more. Recently, the newest ship in the fleet, the Disney Destiny, made its maiden voyage and we’re only weeks away from the debut of another new ship, the Disney Adventure.
- Not taking a Disney Cruise Line voyage but still considering a trip with Adventures by Disney, be sure to check out this special offer.
- For more information about Adventures by Disney vacations or Disney Cruise Line vacations, including this special offer and how to enjoy it, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
