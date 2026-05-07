This is the Way to Sip: The Republic of Tea Introduces New Collection Inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

The collection is available now online and at select retailers nationwide.

The Republic of Tea has introduced a new collaboration inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu, ahead of the film's release on May 22.

What's Happening:

Inspired by the outer rim adventures of Din Djarin and the Force-sensitive foundling Grogu, this special-edition lineup transforms every cup into a journey across the galaxy.

Three distinctive blends capture the Mandalorian universe’s spirit of resilience, discovery, and adventure—delivering flavor as bold as the saga itself.

The Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu Tea Collection includes: Grogu Galactic Green Iced Tea – A Vibrant Adventure

Channel your inner Force-wielder with this color-shifting, fruit-forward green tea. Bursting with pineapple notes and glowing with a galactic blue hue, it’s as curious and unexpected as Grogu himself. Refreshing, bright, and ready for hyperspace. Perfect for sipping on warm days or between adventures. ($15.00) Razor Crest Raspberry Tea – A Moment of Respite

Even bounty hunters need a recharge. This caffeine-free red rooibos blend offers a grounding, comforting cup layered with raspberry notes and warm spices. Smooth and subtly sweet, it’s designed to bring balance and calm to even the most challenging journeys. ($15.00) Beskar Black Tea – Forged in Strength

Bold and resilient, this robust Assam black tea is infused with ginger for a warming, invigorating cup. Inspired by the strength of Beskar steel, this powerful blend delivers a rich, malty depth with a subtle spice – perfect for fueling whatever lies ahead. ($15.00)

Each tin features custom label artwork inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu. The two hot tea blends are packaged in signature recyclable tins with 36 round, unbleached tea bags free of tags, strings and staples, while the iced tea includes convenient large-format pouches for easy pitcher preparation.

Get the collection for yourself at RepublicOfTea.com and select retailers nationwide, available for a limited time.

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