Tickets Available Soon for D23 Gold Member Screenings of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu"
D23 Gold Members can see the film just ahead of its wide release via these advance screenings.
D23 Gold Members, get ready! This is the way to see Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu ahead of its theatrical debut with D23 Advance Screenings.
What's Happening:
- D23 Gold Member Screenings are set to take place just ahead of the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Exclusive to D23 Gold Members, tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow at the official D23 website at 10:00 am/1:00 pm PT/ET.
- D23 Gold Members can see the highly-anticipated movie in an advance screening at one of two locations:
- Glendale, CA, at the AMC Americana at Brand 18
- Orlando, FL, at AMC Disney Springs 24
- Both screenings will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Glendale's screening will take place at 6:30 PM local time, and Orlando's will take place at 7:00 PM local time.
- The event ticket, which will sell for $15 + $3 processing fee per ticket, includes the advance screening, one popcorn voucher and one fountain drink voucher per ticket.
The Movie:
- The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- Sigourney Weaver is set to star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.
- The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.
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