Photos / Video: "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" IMAX Special Look Event with Dave Filoni Intro

Fans were treated to the first 25 minutes of the new film.

Yesterday evening in Los Angeles, I attended the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu May the 4th IMAX Special Look event at the AMC The Grove 14 movie theater via a reservation made through Fandango. Below are my photos and video from the event, including a brief introduction by Dave Filoni.

First up, let's take a look at Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni introducing this special screening of the first 25 minutes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in IMAX.

Watch Dave Filoni introduces "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" IMAX footage screening in Los Angeles:

I also want to pay special attention to the really impressive Grogu animatronic photo op that was set up outside The Grove's AMC theater for this event in promotion of the film.

Inside the theater's lobby, there were additional photo ops and a Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu step-and-repeat for attendee testimonials. Plus some Imperial stormtroopers showed up to pose for photos with guests.

Prior to the screening, inside the theater I found key art for The Mandalorian and Grogu's IMAX release projected on the screen, and I enjoyed my complimentary popcorn in a themed box.

And after watching the first 25 minutes of the film (look for a written reaction post coming soon), departing guests were distributed a two-sided Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu IMAX mini-poster and a collectible from the film. I was actually given a Grogu plush, but a woman asked to trade with me because she didn't care for the Anzellan plush doll she received. I had no such qualms!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released into theaters on Friday, May 22.