The Mandalorian and Grogu and The Whopper: New Star Wars Movie Gets Burger King Tie-In

This is the Way to Have it Your Way.

Din Djarin and Grogu can sure work up an appetite bounty hunting and now they can grab some space grub at Burger King as part of a new tie-in menu for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What's Happening:

Burger King has announced a new tie-in menu for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, debuting at Burger King locations on May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day, in the lead-up to the movie's release on May 22.

The items include: BBQ Bounty Whopper – A flame-grilled ¼ lb. of 100% beef, served in a helmet-shaped carton inspired by the galaxy's most legendary bounty hunter. Loaded with melty Swiss, crispy pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato and smothered in creamy Bounty BBQ Sauce. Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – A hyperspace swirl of creamy soft serve blended with blue sugar cookie syrup and topped with Grogu's favorite snack – blue cookies! Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – Crispy white meat Chicken Fries seasoned with parmesan and garlic, served in a Grogu-themed carton with garlic dipping sauce on the side to fuel your next adventure. Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – Crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar cheese, fluffy potatoes, & ranch seasoning, served in an Imperial-themed carton. Four Collectible Cups – Unlock exclusive cups with the purchase of: Bounty Bundle (a special box including all four menu items) BBQ Bounty Whopper Combo 12pc Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fry Combo The Mandalorian and Grogu King Jr. Meal , featuring: Choice of Hamburger or 4 pc. Nugget Apple Sauce AND Kids' Fry Size Choice of Milk or Apple Juice A Mandalorian-themed toy, available while supplies last

The accompanying photo Burger King released with their announcement, seen above, also reveals there will be a Mandalorian-themed Burger King crown available at Burger King locations, which I'd suspect will be a popular item.

Burger King has a long history of Star Wars tie-ins, going back to collectible glasses released for all three of the original trilogy films, beginning with the first movie in 1977.

What They're Saying:

Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King U.S. & Canada: "Star Wars has shaped generations of fans, and as we head into the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, we saw an opportunity to bring that excitement straight into our restaurants. From themed packaging to bold, flavor-forward menu items, this is our way of celebrating an iconic new film with the iconic flame-grilled taste only Burger King can deliver."

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